Dhaka, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: England 326-7 in 50 overs (J. Roy 132, J. Buttler 76, Moeen Ali 42; Taskin Ahmed 3-66, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-73) v BangladeshToss: BangladeshSeries: England lead 1-0