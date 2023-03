Chittagong, Bangladesh, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from first innings of third one-day international between Bangladesh and England in Chittagong on Monday: Bangladesh 246 all out in 48.5 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 75, Mushfiqur Rahim 70, Najmul Hossain 53; J. Archer 3-35, Adil Rashid 2-21, S. Curran 2-51)Toss: BangladeshSeries: England lead 2-0