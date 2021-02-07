UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh V West Indies First Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard at stumps on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday: Bangladesh first innings 430 (Mehidy 103, Shakib 68, Shadman 59; Jomel Warrican 4-133) West Indies first innings 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan 4-58) Bangladesh second innings 223-8 declared (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3-57, Rahkeem Cornwall 3-81) West Indies second innings (overnight 110-3) Kraigg Brathwaite c sub b Mehidy 20 John Campbell lbw b Mehidy 23 Shayne Moseley lbw b Mehidy 12 Nkrumah Bonner lbw b Taijul 86 Kyle Mayers not out 210 Jermaine Blackwood st Liton b Nayeem 9 Joshua Da Silva b Taijul islam 20 Kemar Roach c sub-b Mehidy 0 Rahkeem Cornwall not out 0 Extras (b11, lb4) 15 Total (seven wickets; 127.

3 overs) 395 Did not bat: Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Campbell), 2-48 (Brathwaite), 3-59 (Moseley) 4-275 (Bonner), 5-292 (Blackwood), 6-392 (Da Silva), 7-394 (Roach) Bowling: Mustafizur 13-1-71-0, Taijul 45-18-91-2, Mehidy 35-3-113-4, Nayeem 34.3-4-105-1 result: West Indies win by three wickets Series Result: West Indies lead series 1-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Chittagong Cornwall Rashid Shannon Lead Mominul Haque Taijul Islam Jomel Warrican Richard Illingworth Sharfuddoula Sunday TV

Recent Stories

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

32 minutes ago

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

2 hours ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches automation system for m ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.