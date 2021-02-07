Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard at stumps on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday: Bangladesh first innings 430 (Mehidy 103, Shakib 68, Shadman 59; Jomel Warrican 4-133) West Indies first innings 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan 4-58) Bangladesh second innings 223-8 declared (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3-57, Rahkeem Cornwall 3-81) West Indies second innings (overnight 110-3) Kraigg Brathwaite c sub b Mehidy 20 John Campbell lbw b Mehidy 23 Shayne Moseley lbw b Mehidy 12 Nkrumah Bonner lbw b Taijul 86 Kyle Mayers not out 210 Jermaine Blackwood st Liton b Nayeem 9 Joshua Da Silva b Taijul islam 20 Kemar Roach c sub-b Mehidy 0 Rahkeem Cornwall not out 0 Extras (b11, lb4) 15 Total (seven wickets; 127.

3 overs) 395 Did not bat: Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Campbell), 2-48 (Brathwaite), 3-59 (Moseley) 4-275 (Bonner), 5-292 (Blackwood), 6-392 (Da Silva), 7-394 (Roach) Bowling: Mustafizur 13-1-71-0, Taijul 45-18-91-2, Mehidy 35-3-113-4, Nayeem 34.3-4-105-1 result: West Indies win by three wickets Series Result: West Indies lead series 1-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)