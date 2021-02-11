UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh V West Indies Second Test Scoreboard

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday: West Indies first innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Najmul b Soumya 47 John Campbell lbw b Taijul 36 Shayne Moseley b Jayed 7 Nkrumah Bonner not out 74 Kyle Mayers c Soumya b Jayed 5 Jermaine Blackwood c & b Taijul 28 Joshua Da Silva not out 22 Extras (lb 2, nb2) 4 Total ( five wickets; 90 overs) 223 To Bat: Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-66 (Campbell), 2-87 (Moseley), 3-104 (Brathwaite), 4-116 (Mayers), 5-178 (Blackwood) Bowling (till date): Jayed 18-5-46-2, Mehidy 22-5-39-0, Nayeem 12-1-42-0, Taijul 30-5-64-2 (nb2), Soumya 8-1-30-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

