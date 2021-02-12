Bangladesh v West Indies second Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after the first innings of the second Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: West Indies first innings (overnight 223-5) Kraigg Brathwaite c Najmul b Soumya 47 John Campbell lbw b Taijul 36 Shayne Moseley b Jayed 7 Nkrumah Bonner c Mithun b Mehidy 90 Kyle Mayers c Soumya 5 Jermaine Blackwood c and b Taijul 28 Joshua Da Silva b Taijul 92 Alzarri Joseph c Liton b Jayed 82 Rahkeem Cornwall not out 4 Jomel Warrican c Liton b Jayed 2 Shannon Gabriel c Mushfiqur b Taijul 8 Extras (b4, lb 2, nb2) 8 Total (all out; 142.

2) 409 Fall of wickets: 1-66 (Campbell), 2-87 (Moseley), 3-104 (Brathwaite), 4-116 (Mayers), 5-178 (Blackwood), 6-266 (Bonner), 7-384 (Da Silva), 8-396 (Joseph) 9-398 (Warrican), 10-409 (Gabriel) Bowling (till date): Jayed 28-6-98-4, Mehidy 33-9-75-1, Nayeem 24-3-74-0, Taijul 46.2-8-108-4 (nb2), Soumya 11-1-48-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)