UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh V Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Zimbabwe first innings in the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday: Zimbabwe first innings (overnight 228-6) P.

Masvaure c and b Nayeem 64 K. Kasuza c Nayeem b Jayed 2 C. Ervine b Nayeem 107 B. Taylor b Nayeem 10 S. Raza c Liton b Nayeem 18 T. Maruma lbw b Jayed 7 Regis Chakabva c Nayeem b Taijul 30 D. Tiripano c Liton b Jayed 8 A.

Ndlovu lbw b Jayed 0 C.

Tshuma lbw b Jayed 0 V. Nyauchi not out 6 Extras (b4 lb4 w5) 13 Total (all out, 106.3 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Kasuza), 2-118 (Masvaure), 3-134 (Taylor), 4-174 (Raza), 5-199 (Maruma), 6-226 (Ervine) 7-240 (Tiripano), 8-244 (Ndlovu), 9-245(Tshuma), 10-265 ( Chakabva) Bowling: Ebadat 17-8-26-0 (w2), Jayed 24-6-71-4 (w3), Nayeem 38-9-70-4, Taijul 27.3-1-90-2 Toss: Zimbabwe Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Zimbabwe Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.