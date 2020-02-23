Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Zimbabwe first innings in the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday: Zimbabwe first innings (overnight 228-6) P.

Masvaure c and b Nayeem 64 K. Kasuza c Nayeem b Jayed 2 C. Ervine b Nayeem 107 B. Taylor b Nayeem 10 S. Raza c Liton b Nayeem 18 T. Maruma lbw b Jayed 7 Regis Chakabva c Nayeem b Taijul 30 D. Tiripano c Liton b Jayed 8 A.

Ndlovu lbw b Jayed 0 C.

Tshuma lbw b Jayed 0 V. Nyauchi not out 6 Extras (b4 lb4 w5) 13 Total (all out, 106.3 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Kasuza), 2-118 (Masvaure), 3-134 (Taylor), 4-174 (Raza), 5-199 (Maruma), 6-226 (Ervine) 7-240 (Tiripano), 8-244 (Ndlovu), 9-245(Tshuma), 10-265 ( Chakabva) Bowling: Ebadat 17-8-26-0 (w2), Jayed 24-6-71-4 (w3), Nayeem 38-9-70-4, Taijul 27.3-1-90-2 Toss: Zimbabwe Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).