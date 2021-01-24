UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh, West Indies Target World Cup Qualifying Points In Dead Rubber

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bangladesh, West Indies target World Cup qualifying points in dead rubber

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal insisted Sunday there was no shortage of hunger in his team after they sealed the three-match, one day series against the West Indies with a game to spare.

Bangladesh will face the West Indies in the third and final match on Monday.

They will be looking to complete a series sweep and win 10 more points in the World Cup Super League, a qualifying competition for the 2023 World Cup.

"We have won the series but there is another 10 points up for grabs. We know that the West Indies did not have a great first two games, but they are a dangerous side, they can come back any time," Tamim told reporters in Chittagong.

"We might have a few changes, but I am sure whoever is coming in, they all are match winners. So, I think there is a lot of hunger in the dressing room," he said.

Bangladesh folded the West Indies for less than 150 runs in both ODIs before racing to six-wicket and seven-wicket wins respectively, but Tamim still found room for improvement.

"Bowlers can bowl a bit better, we can do a bit better in the fielding," he said.

"In terms of batting, people are getting the starts, but probably not continuing or finishing their jobs. These are the areas where we have to keep on improving," he said.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons also targeted the World Cup qualifying points in the dead rubber after his team's underwhelming performances in the opening two matches.

"We came here for 30 points but we still have chance to get 10 points in this competition," Simmons told reporters in a virtual press conference Saturday.

"We have got from 122 to 148, but we need to get into the 230-250, so that we can be competitive. Give the bowlers something to bowl at and show mettle in that aspect," he said.

Bangladesh have won nine of their last 10 ODIs against West Indies, which included a seven-win stretch.

Related Topics

Dead Shortage World Bangladesh Chittagong Tamim Iqbal Sunday All From Coach Jobs

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

56 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

1 hour ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

2 hours ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.