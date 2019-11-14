Bangladesh win toss, bat in first India Test

Indore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test against India in Indore on Thursday.

The tourists had a troubled build-up to the India tour after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the International cricket Council.

Mominul, who was appointed Test captain in place of Shakib, said it was honour to lead the side in the two-match series.

"Hard deck, so batting first. May break in the fourth innings though," Mominul said at the toss.

"Honour for captaining Bangladesh, only a very few people get it. We have seven batters and four bowlers." The hosts have made one change from their last Test outing in a 3-0 sweep against South Africa as paceman Ishant Sharma comes in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

"It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," said India captain Virat Kohli.

"We have three pacers, so ideal for them, who are in top form. We assume day two onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on." Teams India: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)