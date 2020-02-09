UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Win Under-19 Cricket World Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Bangladesh win Under-19 cricket World Cup final

Potchefstroom, South Africa, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.

Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.

A brief rainbreak meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory.

India 177 all out in 50 overs (Y. Jaiswal 88, T. Varma 38, D. Jurel 22; A. Das 3-40, T. Sakib 2-28, S. islam 2-31) Bangladesh 170-7 in 42.1 overs (P. Emon 47, A. Ali 43 not out; R. Bishnoi 4-30, S. Mishra 2-25) Toss: Bangladesh result: Bandgladesh won by three wickets (DLS method)

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh Potchefstroom All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

15 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

15 minutes ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

45 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially opens the ..

60 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers behind-the-scenes visit to rhino ..

2 hours ago

Telecommunications subscribers hit 23.64 million i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.