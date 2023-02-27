Bangladesh withdraws duty on sugar import to stabilize local market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh's National board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday withdrew import duty on both raw and refined sugar in order to enable consumers to get the sweetener at reduced rates.

In a notification, NBR withdrew a 3,000 taka (about 28 U.S.

Dollars) specific duty on the import of raw sugar and 6,000 taka duty on refined sugar per tonne with immediate effect.

Apart from this, the NBR reduced the regulatory duty on the import of sugar to 25 percent from 30 percent.

The reduced import benefit, which reportedly comes following a proposal from the commerce ministry to bring down the prices of sugar from its current record level of up to 120 takas per kilogram, will remain effective until May 30 this year.