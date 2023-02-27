UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Withdraws Duty On Sugar Import To Stabilize Local Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Bangladesh withdraws duty on sugar import to stabilize local market

DHAKA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh's National board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday withdrew import duty on both raw and refined sugar in order to enable consumers to get the sweetener at reduced rates.

In a notification, NBR withdrew a 3,000 taka (about 28 U.S.

Dollars) specific duty on the import of raw sugar and 6,000 taka duty on refined sugar per tonne with immediate effect.

Apart from this, the NBR reduced the regulatory duty on the import of sugar to 25 percent from 30 percent.

The reduced import benefit, which reportedly comes following a proposal from the commerce ministry to bring down the prices of sugar from its current record level of up to 120 takas per kilogram, will remain effective until May 30 this year.

Related Topics

Import May Sunday Commerce From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

4 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

12 seconds ago
 Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

1 hour ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

2 hours ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.