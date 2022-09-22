UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Women's Team Receives Heroes Welcome After SAFE Triumph

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Bangladesh women's team receives heroes welcome after SAFE triumph

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Bangladesh women's national football team received a grand welcome on Wednesday after landing in Dhaka following their SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Women's Championship triumph.

The team received greetings from State Minister for sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and senior officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The team later boarded an open-top bus which paraded through the streets of Dhaka before reaching the BFF headquarters.

Bangladesh clinched their maiden SAFF Women's Championship title with a 3-1 victory over hosts Nepal at the Dasarath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.

The victory saw Bangladesh crowned SAFF champions for the first time in the tournament's sixth edition. Bangladesh had made the final in 2016, but were beaten 3-1 by India.

