Bangladeshi pilgrims benefiting from Makkah route initiative

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The pilgrims of the People's Republic of Bangladesh benefiting from Makkah Route Initiative appreciated the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate their travel procedures to perform the Hajj rituals this year.

The Bangladeshi pilgrims expressed thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, for facilitating the journey from their country to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. -