UrduPoint.com

Bangladeshi Sailor Killed In Ukraine: Company

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Bangladeshi sailor killed in Ukraine: company

Dhaka, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A Bangladeshi sailor has been killed in an attack on his vessel in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Olvia, the state shipping company said Thursday.

The Banglar Samriddhi, a bulk carrier, arrived in the country on February 22, a day before Russia invaded, and has since been unable to leave.

Pijush Dutta, executive director of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, told AFP that the vessel was hit in a "rocket or bomb" attack on Wednesday.

The third engineer was killed and the bridge caught fire, he said, but the remaining 28 crew -- all Bangladeshis -- were still on board.

"The fire has been brought under control," he added. "Other crew in the ship are safe." The ship had been due to bring clay to Bangladesh for the country's booming ceramics industry but has been unable to depart Olvia as there were fears mines had been laid in the channel to the port, he said.

There was no comment from Dhaka's foreign ministry.

Asiful islam Asif, one of the crewmembers, made an impassioned video appeal for help, saying reports of their evacuation to Poland were incorrect.

"Please rescue us," he said in a video message aired by the Bangladesh private Channel 24 television station.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Bangladesh Russia Company Dhaka Poland February TV All From Industry

Recent Stories

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

23 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

3 hours ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

14 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>