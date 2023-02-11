UrduPoint.com

Bangladeshis Out In Force To Support Türkiye Quake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A collection drive for in-kind donations is being organized at the office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the capital Dhaka until Feb. 20.

Thousands of Bangladeshis have so far provided tons of relief supplies, including warm winter clothing.

"We have been flooded with support from the people of the friendly nation of Bangladesh," Sevki Mert Baris, coordinator of the TIKA office in Dhaka, told Anadolu.

The TIKA office was teeming with packages, mostly with warm winter clothes for people in the affected regions, where temperatures are near freezing.

"I was shocked to see the devastation in videos on social media. I, and others like me, are trying to help as much as we can," Sabah, a doctor from the southern port city of Chattogram, told Anadolu.

Hamdan Abdullah, a young businessman, echoed the same sentiments.

