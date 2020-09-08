(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,892 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 329,251 and death toll at 4,552, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,973 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 227,809 including 3,236 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.38 percent and the current recovery rate is 69.19 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.