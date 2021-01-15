UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 526,485 Death Toll Reaches 7,862

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 526,485 death toll reaches 7,862

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 526,485 and the death toll at 7,862, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,678 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 471,123 including 718 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.48 percent.

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

25 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.