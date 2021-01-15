DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 526,485 and the death toll at 7,862, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,678 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 471,123 including 718 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.48 percent.