(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh recorded 443 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths on Monday, bringing its total tally to 535,582 with 8,137 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,475 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 480,216 with 472 new recoveries reported on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.52 percent and recovery rate at 89.66 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year.