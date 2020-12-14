UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh's COVID-19 Deaths Reach 7,089, Total Cases Rise To 492,332

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:01 PM

Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths reach 7,089, total cases rise to 492,332

DHAKA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, bringing the tally to 492,332 and death toll to 7,089, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,828 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 423,845, including 2,949 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 percent and the current recovery rate is 86.09 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh June July

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

48 seconds ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

17 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

42 minutes ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

1 hour ago

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.