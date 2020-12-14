DHAKA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, bringing the tally to 492,332 and death toll to 7,089, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,828 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 423,845, including 2,949 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 percent and the current recovery rate is 86.09 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.