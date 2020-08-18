UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 282,000, Death Toll At 3,740

Tue 18th August 2020

Bangladesh's COVID-19 tally surpasses 282,000, death toll at 3,740

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths on Tuesday, making the total tally at over 282,000 and total deaths at 3,740, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 282,344 including 3,200 new cases.

"A total of 46 more people died in the last 24 hours," it said in a statement.

The official data showed that 14,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 162,825, including 3,234 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.32 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.67 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

