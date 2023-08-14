Open Menu

Bangladesh's Dengue Death Toll Nears 400, Cases Surpass 85,000

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Bangladesh's dengue death toll nears 400, cases surpass 85,000

DHAKA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) --:Eleven more dengue deaths were confirmed in a 24-hour period in Bangladesh, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country so far this year to 398, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the daily rise of 2,905 cases reported in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 local time on Sunday, the number of confirmed dengue cases increased to 85,411 since January, according to the figure of the DGHS under the Ministry of Health.

During the last 24 hours, 2,991 more patients were released from hospitals and clinics, bringing the number of recovered patients in the country to 75,280, the DGHS data showed.

The deaths of this year include 147 in August, 204 in July and 34 in June.

During the first 13 days in August, 33,579 more dengue cases were recorded after 43,854 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, showed the DGHS data.

Dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, causes an acute illness that usually develops symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

Related Topics

Dengue Bangladesh January June July August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

16 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

17 hours ago
Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

17 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

19 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous