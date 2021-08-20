UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh's Firebrand Islamist Leader Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Bangladesh's firebrand Islamist leader dies

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of people on Thursday attended the funeral of the firebrand leader of Bangladesh's hardline Islamist outfit just hours after he died in the port city of Chittagong, police said.

Junaid Babunagari, who in November took over as the chief of the fundamentalist Hefazat-e-Islam, the largest Islamist group in Bangladesh -- died after a kidney complication.

"Between 70,000 and 80,000 people attended his funeral prayers," held late Thursday on the grounds of the madrassa where he taught, Chittagong's deputy chief of police, Afruzul Haque Tutul, told AFP.

Hefazat's general secretary Nurul islam Jehadi put attendance at the funeral prayers held in Hathazari, a town on the northern outskirts of Chittagong, at several hundred thousand.

Babunagari, who was believed to be about 70, died after being rushed to a hospital in Chittagong, the country's second-largest city, Hefazat spokesman Meer Idris told AFP.

As the news of his death spread, thousands of Hefazat supporters gathered outside the hospital.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan offered his condolences.

Hefazat, which was founded in 2010, draws its support from millions of students and teachers in thousands of madrassas across Bangladesh, a Muslim majority country of 169 million people.

Babunagari rose from obscurity into the spotlight in 2012 when he became the deputy chief of Hefazat. He was known as being a hardliner within the fundamentalist group.

A 2013 rally in Dhaka by thousands of Hefazat supporters demanding a blasphemy law ended in unrest and dozens of deaths.

In recent months, hundreds of Hefazat leaders and activists were arrested in a nationwide crackdown, which followed the group's deadly protests over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

More than a dozen Hefazat activists were shot dead.

sam-str/sa/sst

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Police Bangladesh Blasphemy Narendra Modi Visit Died Dhaka Chittagong November Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

4 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.