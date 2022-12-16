UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh's First-ever Metro To Open In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Bangladesh's first-ever metro to open in capital

DHAKA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Bangladesh's first-ever metro will begin commercial operations on Dec. 28, easing gridlock in capital city Dhaka, an official said Thursday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Line)-6 of the metro rail from the capital's Uttara to Agargaon area at a function on Dec. 28," Bangladeshi Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told journalists Thursday.

He said that all sorts of construction works were completed and the MRT Line-6 was ready for commercial operation.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTC), a Bangladeshi state-owned enterprise is behind the 20.

1-km metro, with work being carried out by Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Bangladeshi companies.

A Joint Venture (JV) between China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned PowerChina, and Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Public Company Limited, a Thai company, had been building the main depot for the MRT Line-6 in Dhaka since 2017 at a cost of about 180 million U.S. Dollars.

Bangladesh borrowed funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to finance the metro rail project in stages.

The metro will eventually cover large parts of the city. The first train made a trial run in August on a section of the line with 16 elevated stations.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister China Company Metro Road Dhaka Enterprise Japan August 2017 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

11 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

11 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

11 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.