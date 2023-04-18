UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh's Life Expectancy Falls To 72.3 Yrs In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Life expectancy at birth in Bangladesh has gone down from 72.8 in 2020 to 72.3 in 2021, according to the "Sample Vital Registration System 2021" launched Monday by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The report shows that COVID-19 pandemic wiped out some of the gains the country achieved in the area over the last decades.

It said the life expectancy for males was 70.6 in 2021, down from 71.2 in 2020.

For females, the report showed it was 74.1 years in 2021, down from 74.5 years in 2020.

