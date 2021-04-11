UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh's Mominul Demands Result In Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bangladesh's Mominul demands result in Sri Lanka

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque on Sunday ruled out any experimenting in the forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka as they were badly in need of some results.

The Tigers will leave home Monday with an inflated squad for the two-Test series, beginning on April 21 in Kandy.

Kandy will also host the second Test from April 29. Both the games will be at Kandy, but without spectators.

Bangladeshi selectors earlier this week announced a 21-member squad for the series, saying the line-up for the series will be confirmed only after a two-day warm-up match in Sri Lanka.

"One can't experiment on a tour to Sri Lanka, particularly without results behind you. We need results, having failed in five or six Tests," Mominul told reporters in Dhaka.

"Sri Lanka are a great team at home. It will be challenging for us. It won't be easy for us. But the situation we find ourselves, we have to take up this challenge and find a good result for the team," Mominul said.

Bangladesh won just one of their last nine Test matches, which included a home series against a depleted West Indies side in February.

They also lost all matches in New Zealand in March, which included three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals.

Mominul, who was not part of the squad for New Zealand series, urged the team to forget the result and take only the positives from the series.

"New Zealand is in the past, "he said.

"But we can learn a few things from there. The pace bowlers have been doing well in the last four or five series. I am generally happy with the bowlers -- pacers and spinners," he said.

The Bangladesh series was originally scheduled for October and November last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Mominul hoped that the series will be competitive.

"I think it will be a competitive series. It will be challenging. Both teams have good pace bowlers. Batting is going to be very important. We haven't been batting up to everyone's expectations off late," he said.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Kandy Mominul Haque February March April October November Sunday All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

38 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

38 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness as pa ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.