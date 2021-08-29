DHAKA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Bangladesh on Sunday reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths, the lowest single day fatality count since June 26, bringing the tally to 1,489,589 and the death toll at 25,926, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 25,129 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m.

local time Saturday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,409,231 including 4,861 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.74 percent and the current recovery rate is 94.61 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on Aug. 5 and 10 respectively.