UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh's One-day COVID-19 Death Toll Drops Below 100

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bangladesh's one-day COVID-19 death toll drops below 100

DHAKA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Bangladesh on Sunday reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths, the lowest single day fatality count since June 26, bringing the tally to 1,489,589 and the death toll at 25,926, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 25,129 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m.

local time Saturday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,409,231 including 4,861 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.74 percent and the current recovery rate is 94.61 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on Aug. 5 and 10 respectively.

Related Topics

Bangladesh June July Sunday

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

40 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.