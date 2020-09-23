(@FahadShabbir)

Ruhitpur, Bangladesh, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :In small tin sheds in a town outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, wooden looms are deftly operated by a group of men and women -- some of the country's last traditional weavers -- as huge garment factories churn out cheaper alternatives.

The nation's centuries-old traditional weaving was once highly sought after, with nobility from Asia and Europe wearing the fine muslin clothing.

But over the past two decades, Bangladesh has become one of the world's largest ready-made garment exporters, with 4,000 factories making clothes for the likes of retail giants Primark and H&M.

Left in its wake are traditional weavers such as 55-year-old Mohammad Abu Taher, who is the last of his family to take up the once celebrated vocation.

"My great-great-grandfather was a weaver and all my ancestors were into weaving," Taher told AFP as he sat in a tin shed with several other artisans in Ruhitpur, a town 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Dhaka.

Taher's two sons have left Ruhitpur for the capital to seek work, unwilling to pick up the dying art-form.