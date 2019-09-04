UrduPoint.com
Bankers Face German Court In First 'cum-ex' Tax Fraud Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Bankers face German court in first 'cum-ex' tax fraud trial

Berlin, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Two British former investment bankers will face a German court from Wednesday in the first criminal trial relating to the "cum-ex" tax fraud scandal which cost European treasuries billions of euros.

Martin S. 41, and Nicholas D. 38, have been charged on 33 counts of tax evasion and one count of attempted tax evasion, and stand accused of having deprived the state of around 440 million Euros ($482.

5 million) worth of tax revenues since 2006.

The two men, former employees of UniCredit subsidiary HypoVereinsBank, will be both defendants and key witnesses at the trial in Bonn, as they look to avoid or reduce a potential prison sentence of up to ten years by cooperating with the authorities.

Their testimonies in court are expected to shed more light on the complex workings of the so-called "cum-ex" tax fraud schemes, in which investors reclaimed tax which had never been paid.

