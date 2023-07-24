Open Menu

Banks' Bond Buybacks Might Affect Credit Growth In Vietnam: Analysts

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Banks' bond buybacks might affect credit growth in Vietnam: analysts

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :-- Many banks in Vietnam have been stepping up bond buybacks before maturity, but experts are concerned that the work can affect the banks' ability to supply capital for the economy and boost credit growth in the remaining months of this year, local media reported on Monday.

The buybacks of corporate debt securities increased and a large amount of bonds was repurchased by banks before maturity, local newspaper Vietnam news reported, citing a recent report by a local security company.

In the second quarter of 2023, nearly 62.54 trillion Vietnamese dong (2.

6 billion U.S. Dollars) of bonds were bought back in advance, up 76.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and 4.9 percent over the same period last year, according to the report by VNDIRECT Securities Company.

In which, banks bought back 63.7 percent of the total value, equivalent to 39.84 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.7 billion U.S. dollars).

The main motivation for banks to buy back bonds before maturity was low credit demand, sharply dropping deposit interest rates and abundant liquidity of the banking system in the first months of this year, the newspaper said, citing the company's analysts.

