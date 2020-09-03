UrduPoint.com
'Banksy Boat' Migrants Board Quarantine Ship Off Italy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:10 AM

'Banksy boat' migrants board quarantine ship off Italy

Rome, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :More than 350 migrants including those rescued by a vessel sponsored by British street artist Banksy were transferred onto a quarantine vessel off Sicily, aid workers said Wednesday.

The 353 migrants on board Sea-Watch 4 included those rescued last week by the Louise Michel, a 30-metre boat sponsored by the mysterious artist.

Many had been on board under severely cramped conditions for the past 12 days, Weihe added.

"The first people have boarded the quarantine vessel and the operation is ongoing," Mattea Weihe, spokeswoman for the Sea-Watch humanitarian organisation told AFP.

The migrants are due to land in Palermo, Sea Watch said, after quarantine checks.

Meanwhile at Palermo's Cervello hospital a migrant mother who tested positive for COVID-19 and her baby were undergoing treatment, Italian news agency ANSA said.

The woman went into labour at the crowded migrant holding centre on the southern island of Lampedusa on Tuesday and authorities decided it would be better to fly her to Palermo.

However, she gave birth as the helicopter neared the city of Agrigento, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Palermo.

