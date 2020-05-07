UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banksy Tribute To UK Health Service Displayed In Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Banksy tribute to UK health service displayed in hospital

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A new artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain's health service has gone on display in a hospital, paying tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork -- entitled 'Game Changer' -- is the red cross on the nurse's uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.

Hung on a corridor wall at a hospital in Southampton in southern England, the one-square-metre (10-square-foot) tableau will be put on public display when lockdown measures are lifted, a spokeswoman for Banksy said.

It will later be auctioned to raise money for charities connected to the country's National Health Service (NHS). Other pieces by the secretive artist have previously fetched millions of Dollars.

Britain's official COVID-19 death toll this week overtook Italy's, with more than 32,000 fatalities -- second only in severity to the United States.

Related Topics

Batman Southampton Italy United States Money All Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

8 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.