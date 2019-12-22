Bannan penalty sees Wednesday climb to third in English Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Barry Bannan's penalty five minutes from time secured a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday over Bristol City on Sunday as the Owls climbed to third place in the English Championship table.

The decisive moment of a largely lacklustre encounter came when referee Tony Harrington ruled Tommy Rowe had pushed over Atdhe Nuhiu just inside the box and pointed to the spot.

Bannan made no mistake with the penalty, the midfielder sending City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley the wrong way.

Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed elevation to the lucrative Premier League, with the next four teams contesting a series of play-off games to determine which club gains the third and final promotion place.

Wednesday are now unbeaten in six matches but they are still eight points behind second-placed Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.