UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banton Hits Out Before Rain Ends 1st England-Pakistan T20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Banton hits out before rain ends 1st England-Pakistan T20

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :England rising star Tom Banton made a fine 71 before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout.

England had threatened a huge total while the 21-year-old Banton was compiling his maiden fifty in four T20s at this level.

But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw the 50-over world champions lose four wickets for 14 runs -- all to spin -- in 19 balls.

Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.

The umpires held a lengthy inspection but decided shortly after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) that the outfield was too wet to get the game back on.

But Banton, opening after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury, at least had a night to remember after being dropped on five when Iftikhar Ahmed floored a routine slip catch off unfortuante paceman Shaheen Afridi.

"It was good fun," Banton told Sky sports.

"I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on. There was a small boundary on one side." Pakistan struck five balls after captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.

But Banton took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

He went on to complete a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to slice Imad to extra-cover.

England captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan's recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.

The second fixture in this three-match series takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Threatened Fine Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Old Trafford Sunday Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

43 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

58 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

3 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.