BAP delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation included Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Sadar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ehsanullah Reki and Robina Irfan, members of the National Assembly, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, special assistants Naeem ul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Gondal were also present during the meeting.