Baraclough New Northern Ireland Manager

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Baraclough new Northern Ireland manager

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Ian Baraclough has been named as the new manager of Northern Ireland after being promoted from his Under-21 role.

Former Scunthorpe and Motherwell boss Baraclough, who succeeds Michael O'Neill, is only the second Englishman to take charge of Northern Ireland.

O'Neill had been combining club and country roles after being named Stoke manager in November.

But he stepped down from his Northern Ireland post in April after a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, originally scheduled for March, was delayed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baraclough's first match in charge will be away to Romania on September 4, the first match of their Nations League campaign.

His first home fixture as manager at Belfast's Windsor Park will come three days later against Norway.

