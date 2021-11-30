Barbados declared a republic, removing British queen as head of state

(@FahadShabbir)

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Barbados formally declared itself the world's newest republic at the stroke of midnight, removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a solemn ceremony attended by her son Prince Charles.

During the ceremony, the Royal Standard flag representing the queen was lowered and the governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as the Caribbean island nation's first president.