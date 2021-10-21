UrduPoint.com

Barbados Elects First President, To Replace British Queen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Barbados elects first president, to replace British Queen

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Barbados has elected its first president, a key step in preparations to become a republic and remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of the Caribbean island.

Sandra Mason, the current governor-general, is set to be sworn in as president on November 30, the country's 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Calling the parliamentary vote a "historic milestone on the road to the Republic," the Barbadian government tweeted that its House and Senate had elected Mason, 72, on Wednesday.

In September 2020, Mason announced the break with Britain, saying "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind." "Having attained Independence over half a century ago, our country can be in no doubt about its capacity for self-governance," she said.

When asked about the plans last year, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was "a matter for the government and people of Barbados." Barbados -- which has a population of just under 300,000 -- was claimed by the British in 1625. It has sometimes been called "Little England" for its loyalty to British customs.

It is relatively prosperous, and a popular tourist destination: prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a million tourists visited its idyllic beaches and crystalline waters each year.

The Caribbean's easternmost island is also well-known as the birthplace of superstar singer Rihanna, who is a Barbadian ambassador tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment.

Related Topics

Senate Century Education Vote Road Independence Barbados Rihanna September November 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

1 hour ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

1 hour ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

1 hour ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

1 hour ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.