UrduPoint.com

Barber Tidies Up In Turkey Quake Tent Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Barber tidies up in Turkey quake tent camp

Antakya, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Student Mohammed al-Hamo, who learned to cut hair to earn money in his spare time, never imagined he would put his skills on display in a tent camp for earthquake survivors.

But following the devastating tremor on February 6 that destroyed swathes of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, 18-year-old Mohammed is offering open-air haircuts to his family and others displaced by the disaster.

"If anyone comes he will for sure give them a haircut," said his father Khaled with a proud smile as he waited for his turn in the barber's chair.

Mohammed first gave his brother a fade, carefully using a cut-throat razor to sculpt 19-year-old Sobhi's hairline.

"I didn't manage to rescue my equipment until now," said Mohammed who had successfully retrieved electric clippers, combs, scissors and shampoo from the wreckage of his destroyed home.

While the Hamo family said they still have relatives missing following the earthquake that killed almost 45,000 people, their immediate family escaped unhurt.

Khaled said that, beyond free haircuts, his two eldest sons had been volunteering to help others in the camp in a park in the southeastern Turkish city of Antakya.

- 'We keep moving' - "Our moral code tells us to help people, so my sons do this... we don't wait for someone to tell us," said Khaled of the pair who had helped clean the camp and worked with the Red Crescent aid agency.

Millions of people across the region have been made homeless by the earthquake, with many forced into tented camps with limited sanitation and access to electricity and healthcare.

As Mohammed dusted down his brother and prepared to give his father a haircut and shave, his mother swept up hair nearby.

"It feels good to do good things to help others. I never imagined I'd do this when I learned to cut hair as I just did it for money to help the family," he said.

He then transformed his father's appearance, threading his eyebrows, tidying up his already short hair and leaving him clean shaven.

"Even in these difficult conditions, we keep moving," Khaled said, his family's clothes hanging to dry on a washing line behind him.

Mohammed said he was preparing to go to university soon but would transfer to an institution in the Turkish capital Ankara because of damage done to universities in the earthquake-hit region.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Electricity Turkey Student Ankara Money February Moral Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.