UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barca And Real Meet For First Clasico Of Season On October 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

Barca and Real meet for first Clasico of season on October 24

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The first Spanish Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday 24 October, La Liga said on Tuesday.

The match was originally pencilled in for the following day, when the majority of games in the seventh round of th Liga season will be played. It will be behind closed doors at the Camp Nou.

The two giants of the Spanish championship begin their Champions League campaigns a few days earlier.

Barca host Ferencvaros of Hungary on Tuesday October 20, while Real Madrid are at home to Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine the following day.

Real Madrid lead the La Liga standings after five games, three points ahead of fifth-placed Barcelona.

Real beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the last meeting between the clubs at the start of January to overtake the Catalan club at the top of La Liga.

Related Topics

Ukraine Barcelona Madrid Donetsk Lead Hungary January October Top Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

15 minutes ago

Banks train staffers for house financing for low i ..

15 minutes ago

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

1 hour ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

1 hour ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.