Barca beat Juve in Champions League, Man Utd thrash Leipzig

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi scored a penalty in Barcelona's 2-0 win over a Juventus side missing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Marcus Rashford bagged a hat-trick as Manchester United hammered RB Leipzig 5-0.

Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead on 14 minutes in Turin and Messi converted a stoppage-time spot-kick after Ronaldo was left out the Juve squad following his positive test for Covid-19.

Rashford netted his first United hat-trick after coming on as a substitute at Old Trafford, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also on target for the hosts.