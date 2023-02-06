UrduPoint.com

Barca Beat Sevilla To Extend Liga Lead, Madrid Lose At Mallorca

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Barca beat Sevilla to extend Liga lead, Madrid lose at Mallorca

Barcelona, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Barcelona stretched their La Liga lead over Real Madrid to a substantial eight points with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Catalans, aiming to win their first Spanish title since 2019, punished second-placed Madrid for their 1-0 defeat by Real Mallorca earlier on, opening up a wide gap ahead of their rivals.

However coach Xavi Hernandez said Barca would not allow any "euphoria" to creep in, urging his players to shut the door on a potential Madrid comeback.

"They are still the favourites because they are the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions," said Xavi.

"I know that Real Madrid will keep competing until the end. There have been historic comebacks, we can't let that happen." After a tight first half Jordi Alba broke the deadlock before the hour mark, with further goals from Gavi and Raphinha helping wrap up the win.

The victory was their 10th in their last 11 league games, while Barca are now unbeaten in 15 matches across all competitions.

Xavi's side have conceded just seven goals in La Liga this season, with this their 15th clean sheet.

Barcelona's gameplan was initially set back when captain Sergio Busquets was forced off with an ankle sprain after just four minutes, replaced by Franck Kessie.

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla, 16th after a dismal start to the season, sat deep with five defenders and looked to frustrate the Catalans.

Eventually Alba pounced with a tidy finish after a superb assist from Kessie.

Raphinha teed up Gavi for the second with a raking low pass that left the youngster with a tap-in at the back post.

The Brazilian winger provided the cutting edge on a slick 17-pass team move for the goal, in an impressive outing in place of the injured Ousmane Dembele.

Alba crossed for Raphinha to finish from point-blank range for the third goal, wrapping up a satisfying day for the hosts.

Sevilla's former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic was serenaded by home fans but left dismayed at his team's lack of intent.

"I think that to be able to take something from Camp Nou, you have to be a lot braver," the Croatian told DAZN.

