Barca beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien

Valencia, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Quique Setien tasted his first Barcelona defeat on Saturday in his second La Liga game in charge after a 2-0 loss at Valencia.

Maxi Gomez scored twice at Mestalla to hand Barca their fourth league defeat of the campaign, giving Real Madrid the chance to move three points clear of the champions at the top of the table when they visit Real Valladolid on Sunday.