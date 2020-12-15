UrduPoint.com
Barca Confirm Presidential Elections On January 24

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Barca confirm presidential elections on January 24

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Barcelona will hold presidential elections on January 24 after the managerial committee which has run the club since Josep Maria Bartomeu's October resignation agreed on the date.

"The Management Committee has agreed to call elections for the club's presidency and board of Directors. Voting will be held on January 24, 2021," the body said in a statement.

The final approval comes after Barca reached an agreement with the Catalan regional government two weeks ago.

Coronavirus concerns have made this the first time the club's elections have been decentralised, with 10 voting locations for Barca's 110,000 members dotted around Spain.

They can cast their vote at Barca's Camp Nou as well as in the cities of Girona, Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Palma and Andorran capital Andorra la Vella.

Among the seven candidates for election is former president Joan Laporta, who made his candidacy official two weeks ago.

Laporta was at the helm from 2003-2010, a period which included four La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs.

