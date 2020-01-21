UrduPoint.com
Barca Considering Signing A Striker, Says Setien

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Barca considering signing a striker, says Setien

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Quique Setien said on Tuesday that Barcelona are considering signing another striker before the end of the January transfer window to replace the injured Luis Suarez.

Suarez is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his knee earlier this month, which has left Barca short in the centre of their front three.

Lionel Messi played more centrally in Setien's first game against Granada on Sunday but the Argentinian prefers to play off the right.

Antoine Griezmann thrived down the middle for Atletico Madrid but offers less of a direct, physical presence than Suarez, who has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances this term.

"We are considering it," said Setien, when asked if Barca would buy another forward in January.

"We are talking about that but we still have to think about it a bit more, it's not an issue that worries me too much.

"I'm worried about the match tomorrow and the match against Valencia. It's an issue that the sports department will consider in more depth." Barcelona face Segunda B side Ibiza on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey when Setien could rest key players, including Messi.

"I have more or less planned an idea for him but I have to see what happens in training and see how we can make a competitive and balanced XI," Setien said.

Ousmane Dembele has resumed training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury and the Frenchman's return in the coming weeks would be a major boost to the team's attacking options.

"Dembele is an important player without a doubt," Setien said. "He's an extraordinary player, who hasn't had much consistency but for sure he will be an important player for the club and we are sure he will help us a lot."

