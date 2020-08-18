Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen to have knee surgery

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery on his right knee, the club announced on Monday.

Germany international Ter Stegen will "have surgery on Tuesday on the patellar tendon in his right knee," the statement read.

"It is a proactive measure to be carried out now to prepare him for the future as the player has had problems with his tendon during the season."Ter Stegen, 28, will hope to recover in time for the start of La Liga on September 12.