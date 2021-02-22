UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barca Hit By Late Penalty To Draw With Cadiz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Barca hit by late penalty to draw with Cadiz

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Barcelona compounded their Champions League misery at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain by drawing on Sunday at home to Cadiz, who scored an 89th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi broke a Barcelona record by making his 506th La Liga appearance for the club and marked the milestone with a goal, his own spot-kick looking likely to secure a narrow win for his side.

But Barca failed to score a second despite a hatful of chances and Cadiz punished them with a late equaliser, Alex Fernandez converting from the spot after a wild swing from Clement Lenglet.

The draw means Ronald Koeman's side move only one point closer to Atletico Madrid in the table instead of three, after Atletico gave their rivals an opportunity by losing at home to Levante on Saturday.

"I'm very disappointed," said Koeman. "Maybe even more than after the game on Tuesday. We were on a good run in the league and we could have cut the distance with those above us.

"We didn't have many problems and it's a game that with our quality we should win, but we haven't done it." Barcelona had won their previous seven games and another victory would have put them back in sight of Atletico, who are now eight points ahead of the Catalans. Real Madrid are only three points behind Atleti but have played a game more.

"It hurts a lot, after Atletico's result, we had a chance," said Gerard Pique. "So lose two points like we did in the last minute is tough to swallow." It also brings an end to a hugely disappointing week for Barcelona after their 4-1 hammering by PSG, with Elche up next on Wednesday before a tough trip to fourth-placed Sevilla next weekend.

Barca had 21 shots to Cadiz's three but having failed to capitalise, they were always vulnerable to a lapse at the back, which the out-of-form Lenglet duly provided.

Fernandez held his nerve to score the equaliser, an even more memorable goal for him perhaps as a Real Madrid fan and brother of Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez.

Messi's goal was his 16th of the season, drawing him level with Atletico's Luis Suarez at the top of the La Liga charts.

The 33-year-old cooly rolled the ball into the corner after Pedri was stopped from breaking through, sandwiched between Salvi and Isaac Carcelen.

Both Frenkie de Jong and Pedi had goals ruled out for offside while Messi almost teed up Antoine Griezmann early in the second half. Ousmane Dembele's driving run lacked a finish too.

Then Cadiz's moment came, a long ball launched into the box and Lenglet failing to spot Ruben Sobrino arriving behind him. Lenglet swung a leg but Sobrino touched the ball away first, allowing Fernandez a special equaliser.

Related Topics

Cadiz Barcelona Madrid Sunday From Top Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

2 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

3 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.