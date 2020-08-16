UrduPoint.com
Barca Officials To Hold Monday Board Meeting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Barca officials to hold Monday board meeting - reports

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Top Barcelona officials are expected to hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the club's humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, local media reported on Sunday.

"The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday," wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

"The blaugrana management committee is going to meet tomorrow (Monday), (coach Quique) Setien will be dismissed and a date could be brought forward already for the presidential elections," said Catalan daily L'Esportiu.

The club offered no comment when contacted about the reports.

Bartomeu on Friday said he would not rule out the elections being moved up following Barca's worst ever defeat in Europe, and the club's first season without silverware since 2007-08.

The fate of sporting director Eric Abidal is also set to be discussed, as is the future of Lionel Messi whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

