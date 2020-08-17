UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barca Officials To Meet Monday With 'Setien To Be Axed'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Barca officials to meet Monday with 'Setien to be axed'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team's humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, a club source told AFP on Sunday with under-fire coach Quique Setien likely to be axed.

"The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday," wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

A source at the club confirmed the meeting would take place Monday without specifying the time but RAC1 claimed it would begin at 1100 local time (0900GMT).

"The blaugrana management committee is going to meet tomorrow (Monday), (coach Quique) Setien will be dismissed and a date could be brought forward already for the presidential elections," added Catalan daily L'Esportiu.

Defender Gerard Pique said he wanted sweeping changes at the Camp Nou but Bartomeu called for patience after the heavy loss to the German champions.

"We are hurting, but once we get to next week we will start making decisions," he told television channel Movistar.

"The credibility of a coach is diminished when this happens, clearly. That is obvious, but that does not bother me right now.

"I think what happens today needs to be analysed with a bit more perspective," he added.

Bartomeu on Friday said he would not rule out the elections being moved up from next summer following Barca's worst ever defeat in Europe, and the club's first season without silverware since 2007-08.

Late on Sunday Catalan television channel broadcast a debate regarding the future of the outfit which included Victor Font, Jordi Farre, Joan Laporta and Lluis Fernandez Ala, who could all stand to replace Bartomeu.

The fate of sporting director Eric Abidal is also set to be discussed, as is the future of Lionel Messi whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Related Topics

Sports Europe German Barcelona Sunday TV All From Top Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

58 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

3 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Municipality completes development of 70 new ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.