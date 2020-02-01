UrduPoint.com
Barca Sign Young Duo Trincao And Fernandes

Sat 01st February 2020

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Barcelona have signed two promising youngsters in Francisco Trincao from Braga and Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

In official club statements, Barcelona confirmed that Trincao, 20, will join in a deal worth 31 million Euros on July 1 along with the 21-year-old Fernandes for a fee of 7 million euros, plus 3 million euros in add-ons.

Trincao has signed a five-year contract, which includes a buy-out clause of 500 million euros.

In exchange, Barca will send Abel Ruiz on loan to Braga, who have a compulsory option to buy the 20-year-old forward for 8 million euros in the summer.

There will also be a clause that allows Barcelona to buy Ruiz back in the future.

Fernandes will also sign a five-year contract with the Catalan club, with a buy-out clause set at 300 million euros.

"FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Francisco Trincao," a statement read.

"The young Portuguese forward can play anywhere up front although he usually features on the wing, on either flank despite being left footed." Barca described Trincao as "quick and technically gifted", with "the ability to take defenders on with his dribbling skills".

On Fernandes, the club said: "Matheus Fernandes stands out for his defensive qualities in midfield and his ability to bring the ball out from the back.

"His usual position is as the holding midfielder due to his excellent skills at winning the ball back."Barcelona director Guillermo Amor confirmed on Thursday the club had ended their pursuit of a striker this month, despite Luis Suarez's knee injury which is likely to rule the Uruguayan out for the rest of the season.

Barca had been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan while negotiations broke down over a deal for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno.

