Barca's Dembele Out Of Euro 2020 After Hamstring Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Barca's Dembele out of Euro 2020 after hamstring surgery

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Ousmane Dembele will miss Euro 2020 after Barcelona announced on Tuesday that the France international will be out for around six months following surgery on his right hamstring.

Dembele's absence also means he will miss the rest of this season for Barca, who will be without another attacker after losing Luis Suarez to a long-term knee injury last month.

The 22-year-old has suffered a number of hamstring problems since joining from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 in a deal worth up to 147 million Euros ($160.5 million).

His latest setback could prompt Barcelona to buy a replacement up front, if the club are granted permission to make an emergency signing by the Spanish Football Federation.

