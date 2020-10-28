Barcelona 'accept proposal' to play in future European Super League - Bartomeu

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Departing Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Tuesday one of his last decisions in the role was to accept a proposal to play in a future European Super League.

"I can announce some extraordinary news," Bartomeu said, after confirming his resignation as president.

"Yesterday we accepted a proposal to participate in a future European Super League, which would guarantee the financial stability of the club."